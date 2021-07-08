JUST (JST) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. JUST has a market capitalization of $115.15 million and $57.56 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.44 or 0.99463804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.15 or 0.00954463 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

