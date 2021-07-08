JustBet Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $135,026.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00165829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.55 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00956141 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

