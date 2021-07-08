JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $30.31

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.31 or 0.00092078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $61,114.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00167959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,774.51 or 0.99560740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00958939 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

