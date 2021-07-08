K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Given No Recommendation Rating at Shore Capital

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 398 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

Shares of LON:K3C traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 355 ($4.64). The stock had a trading volume of 77,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,269. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.74. K3 Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £244.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.