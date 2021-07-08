KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Agora makes up about 2.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.09% of Agora at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,850,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agora by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,016. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.71. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

