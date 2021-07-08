KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,947 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 102,406 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 22.7% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $367,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

SE traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $264.17. The stock had a trading volume of 117,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,737. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.27. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

