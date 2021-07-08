KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. OneConnect Financial Technology accounts for 1.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.05% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.86 and a beta of 0.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. Analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

OCFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

