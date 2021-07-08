Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KALU. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,254 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 464.98 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

