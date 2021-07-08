KARMA (KARMA) Hits One Day Volume of $2,549.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $2,549.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006494 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00110560 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

