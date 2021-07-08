Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 225,749 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 8.94% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $243,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

