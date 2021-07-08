Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,564 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of MercadoLibre worth $240,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

Shares of MELI traded down $22.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,518.25. 14,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,970.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,433.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.