Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 45,520 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Fair Isaac worth $283,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

