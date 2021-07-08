Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.51% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $365,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.13. 3,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.57 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

