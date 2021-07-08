Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,583 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.62% of MGM Growth Properties worth $181,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,566. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

