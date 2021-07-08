Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 8.19% of RBC Bearings worth $404,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $196.16. 718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,727. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

