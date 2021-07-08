Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.99% of Watts Water Technologies worth $279,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.99. 1,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,620. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.96. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

