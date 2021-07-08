Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 9.79% of Acushnet worth $299,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $50.01. 1,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,482. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

