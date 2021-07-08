Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of ANSYS worth $175,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,178. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $352.64. 5,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,173. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.08 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

