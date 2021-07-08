Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,019,421 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Bentley Systems worth $260,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 44,238 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,171,201.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,055,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 922,919 shares of company stock worth $46,176,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

