Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 5,353 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.30% of FactSet Research Systems worth $502,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,030. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

