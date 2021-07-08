Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 91,149 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,149 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 5.75% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $205,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

APAM traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

