Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.15% of Morningstar worth $400,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $3,025,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,437,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,205,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $2,353,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,853 shares of company stock valued at $56,751,335. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.97. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

