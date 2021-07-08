Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175,126 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.46% of Graco worth $541,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 243.2% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

