Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.83% of nCino worth $304,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 9,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,964. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -114.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,448 shares of company stock valued at $27,842,850. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

