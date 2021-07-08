Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $201.61 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.00% of Watsco worth $201,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $292.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.82. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.35 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

