Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $216.77 Million Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 10.31% of MediaAlpha worth $216,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,763 shares of company stock worth $5,943,351.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE MAX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.36. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.