Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $235.44 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 5.98% of Goosehead Insurance worth $235,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,887 shares of company stock worth $58,011,023. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,891. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.81, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.02. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

