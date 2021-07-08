Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $291.69 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,416 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of MSCI worth $291,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $553.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $557.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

