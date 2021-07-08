Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $301.99 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Nordson worth $301,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $219.02. 2,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,827. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

