Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $348.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.85% of The Cooper Companies worth $348,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Shares of COO stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.60 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

