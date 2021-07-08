Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $354.86 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Equifax worth $354,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3,515.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,542,000 after buying an additional 137,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.02. 7,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $248.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

