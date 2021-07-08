Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $367.28 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,184 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.94% of MarketAxess worth $367,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $8.23 on Thursday, hitting $458.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.99. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

