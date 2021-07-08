Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $377.80 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 8.39% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $377,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SSD traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.