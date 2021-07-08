Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $422.03 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,715 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Teradyne worth $422,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

