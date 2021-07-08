Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $573.44 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.74% of Teledyne Technologies worth $573,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

