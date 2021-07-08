Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $882.64 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,971 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.29% of Bill.com worth $882,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,888 shares of company stock valued at $21,425,444 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,719. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

