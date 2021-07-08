Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Rollins worth $194,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after acquiring an additional 844,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.31. 13,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

