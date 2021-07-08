Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,332,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,003 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.88% of Avalara worth $444,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avalara by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,225,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $5.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.50. 17,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,009. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

