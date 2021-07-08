Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,064,561 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.01% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $613,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,173,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,169,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. 16,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,335. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

