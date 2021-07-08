Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 248,484 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.53% of Houlihan Lokey worth $207,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $82.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

