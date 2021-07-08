Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 258,810 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Exponent worth $198,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Exponent by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.74. 1,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,929. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.04. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.