Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies comprises 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.31% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $671,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. 8,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -377.36. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

