Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. The Toro comprises about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.32% of The Toro worth $368,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Toro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $111.15. 3,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,712. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

