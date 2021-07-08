Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547,559 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.44% of National Beverage worth $202,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,186. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

