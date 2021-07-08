Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.53% of Moelis & Company worth $334,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 5,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,239. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

