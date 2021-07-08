Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,132,045 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,132,045 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Pool worth $363,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $268.53 and a 12-month high of $472.33.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

