Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 20,816 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.26% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $164,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

