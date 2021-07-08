Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 22,725 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 11.71% of Omega Flex worth $186,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 159.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.82. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.86. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.