Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 25,531 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,531 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Paycom Software worth $369,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $6.98 on Thursday, hitting $380.24. 7,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 155.51, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

