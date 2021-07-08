Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 42,941 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,941 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises about 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.80% of BlackLine worth $427,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BlackLine by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.86. 5,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,411. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.02.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,771,074. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

